Hanseatic Management Services Increased Intuit (INTU) Stake; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Boosted Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $285.17. About 489,045 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 56,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 262,808 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 206,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 11.27 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Seadrill teams up with Gulf Drilling for $656M Qatar rig contract – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Seadrill's New Drillship Contract Scores Dayrate Above $200,000 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: May 14, 2019.

