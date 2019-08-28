Hanseatic Management Services Holds Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 117.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 4.15 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Com reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 214,693 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,726 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 3.1% stake. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3,100 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 154,803 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 5,720 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18,379 are held by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 3,046 shares. Markel reported 461,618 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0% or 8,425 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Inc reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Haverford Trust owns 1.08M shares. 43,427 were accumulated by Grace And White. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 16,954 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 89,880 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 3.42% or 67,122 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,490 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150,225 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 80,532 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Sunbelt holds 32,530 shares. Peoples Financial Corp has invested 2.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).