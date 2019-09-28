Hanseatic Management Services Holding In Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Was Upped; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Lifted by $593,280 Its Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16 million shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,995 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64 million, up from 97,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.13% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 46,716 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Voloridge Mngmt Lc has 118,791 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital Advisors owns 21,844 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ci Invests holds 0.61% or 1.65 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 23,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 104,582 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 24,613 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 25,995 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Voya Ltd has 0.17% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 397 are owned by Gemmer Asset Lc. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,838 shares to 212 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Turns Up The Volume In Nashville With Expanded High-Speed Hub – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Management has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 23,402 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,148 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 5,098 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Los Angeles Management And Equity owns 55,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment has 0.43% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 599,009 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.36M shares. Df Dent And owns 2,716 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,256 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 94,451 shares. Moreover, Chemical National Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl Gaynor reported 195,245 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 413 were reported by Jnba Advsr.