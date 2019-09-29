Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holding by $581,187; Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Holding by $619,992

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 1914.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 8,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, up from 440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 307,795 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 38,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.02 million shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 45,966 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,400 were accumulated by Birinyi Assoc. Arizona State Retirement holds 44,975 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.67% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 8,208 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma owns 110,857 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 13,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 242,180 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,872 shares. Synovus Corp invested in 1,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 255 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 3,635 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Papp L Roy & Associate holds 2% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 116,131 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 7,270 shares.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78 million for 14.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34,952 shares to 35,052 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17,563 shares to 6,453 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).