Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Its Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH) by $581,187; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Holding by $532.43 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 39,777 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26B, up from 37,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 1914.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 8,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, up from 440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 328,785 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s alternative chicken play seen as a possibility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s brings Alexa into the hiring process – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 1,444 shares to 15,011 shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerging Markets Ishares Index (EEM) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,074 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 2,693 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 69,250 were reported by Lockheed Martin Invest Management Com. 782,655 are held by Natixis. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 182,757 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox owns 15,013 shares. 10,056 were reported by Ent Financial Svcs. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 6,727 shares. Charter Com reported 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atlas Browninc holds 0.97% or 6,762 shares. Central Savings Bank And Tru Comm has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,175 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Putnam Invs holds 0.01% or 13,292 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 4,543 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).