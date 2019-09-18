Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by $304,590 as Share Price Rose; Cantillon Capital Management Position in Moodys (MCO) Lowered by $2.53 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 612,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.62M, down from 625,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 591,501 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bloomfield, Nm’s Goult To Baa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews The Ratings Of Mexico City, 59 Mexican State And Municipal Governments, 1 Public University, 5 Water Companies And 112 Enhanced Loans; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES AXA’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE (A2 SR DEBT); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Und And A2 Enh Ratings To Philadelphia School District’s (PA) $252 Million General Obligation Bonds, Series A Of 2018; Outlook Positive; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Milwaukee Area Technical College District, Wi’s Go Notes; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Golt Rating To Northampton Asd, Pa’s General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Four Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 Dac; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A1 Rating To East Nippon Expressway’s Domestic Shelf Registration Programme

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 1.62 million shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,059 are owned by Assetmark. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & reported 32,837 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. State Street holds 4.55 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 10,379 were reported by Ls Limited. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,667 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 21,844 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,734 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,457 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 6.66M shares. Ion Asset Management Limited holds 16,700 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,000 shares. Federated Pa has 1.06M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.69 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

