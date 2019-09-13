Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Bruker (BRKR) Stake by $693,399; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 31,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 132,250 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82 million, up from 100,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 3.11M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 814,468 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bruker (BRKR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bruker Announces World’s First 1.2 GHz High-Resolution Protein NMR Data – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bruker Launches Nanoscale Infrared Spectroscopy and Chemical Imaging SNOM/AFM Microscopy System with Broadband Femtosecond IR Laser – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bruker launches new spectroscopy system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bruker (BRKR) Releases JPK NanoWizard 4 XP Bio-AFM System – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

