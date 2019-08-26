Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.36 Million; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video)

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 130,425 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP)

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 124,780 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Lc owns 22,064 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 445,140 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 817,045 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Inc invested in 84,460 shares. Invesco Limited holds 103,290 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 26,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 4.35 million shares. 421,456 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd accumulated 2.13 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Lpl Fincl Lc owns 16,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 51,035 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 24,108 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt stated it has 43 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 4.24M shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 748 shares. Ems Cap Lp stated it has 48,610 shares or 6.5% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 58,864 shares. Moreover, Endowment Management Lp has 11.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp reported 1,800 shares. North Star Inv Management reported 12,145 shares. Fagan Assoc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Hartford Financial Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Com owns 7,343 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 41,843 were accumulated by Westwood Management Corporation Il. Annex Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 493 shares. Notis has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Natl Comm reported 8,056 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares to 3,418 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.