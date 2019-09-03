Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Vmware Cl A (VMW) Stake By $1.11 Million; Sprint (S) Sentiment Is 1.39

Sprint Corp (S) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 140 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 101 sold and reduced their equity positions in Sprint Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 492.07 million shares, down from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprint Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 68 Increased: 97 New Position: 43.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) stake by 156.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 6,156 shares as Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 10,089 shares with $1.82M value, up from 3,933 last quarter. Vmware Inc. Cl A now has $54.24B valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 337,460 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Park Avenue owns 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,101 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 173,736 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Company reported 3,032 shares. Burney accumulated 51,390 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.99% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity invested in 0.05% or 48,294 shares. 170,202 were reported by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc. Oaktop Ii L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 92,500 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 1,946 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 1,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware’s Shopping Spree Fails To Impress The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VMware: Building A Software Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $174.07’s average target is 23.07% above currents $141.44 stock price. VMware had 24 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications services and products to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $27.91 billion. Virgin Islands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Wireless and Wireline.

Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation for 24.26 million shares. Highvista Strategies Llc owns 661,157 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qcm Cayman Ltd. has 2.13% invested in the company for 19,903 shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 2.12% in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 559,040 shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 5.45 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (S) has risen 33.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of Spectrum Bonds (Correct); 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by Its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 30/04/2018 – The Cable – Sainsbury, Brexit & Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Terms of SCC Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q NET OPER REV. $8.08B, EST. $8B

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cable One, Inc.’s (NYSE:CABO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.