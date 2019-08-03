Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $615,984; Shares Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake by $1.66 Million; Share Price Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 918,467 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 0.59% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.27 million shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 14,395 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 460,276 were reported by Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Liability. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 29,091 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated has 10,762 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 59,146 shares. 390,710 are held by Moors & Cabot. Bailard holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,290 shares. Sessa Capital Im Lp holds 5.44M shares or 3.98% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 79,689 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,716 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 730,700 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.05% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc reported 960 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 38,609 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 167,820 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 500,919 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited has 91 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 10,882 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.