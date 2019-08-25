Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $336,864 as Share Price Rose; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Lowered by $4.25 Million Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.12M shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 67,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 56,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 123,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares to 38,122 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.