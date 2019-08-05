Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position; City Holding Co Has 1.43 Sentiment

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stake by 51.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 554 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 1,635 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 1,081 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill now has $21.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $12.6 during the last trading session, reaching $779.61. About 427,118 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns

City Holding Co (CHCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 66 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 46 trimmed and sold stock positions in City Holding Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 11.14 million shares, down from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding City Holding Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 80,000 shares. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34 million on Monday, February 11.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stephens maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 14. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $640 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 7. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 4,598 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 41,180 shares in its portfolio. 488 are held by Bb&T Llc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 0.94% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 24,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9,938 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 2,986 shares. Markel Corp holds 8,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 3,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Axa reported 33,774 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has 862,319 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 38,947 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 500 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 24,182 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm holds 524 shares.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.92 million for 13.83 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $41,544 activity.

City Holding Co holds 9.4% of its portfolio in City Holding Company for 437,695 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 107,457 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 16,944 shares. The New Jersey-based Condor Capital Management has invested 0.1% in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,261 shares.

