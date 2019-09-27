Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Cut Position by $617,940 as Share Value Declined

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 61,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 22,083 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 83,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 771,691 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 111,658 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.38 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has 1.25M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 23,006 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 13,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 639,715 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 3,409 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,443 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 16,984 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 10 shares. Andra Ap reported 28,100 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 96,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90,915 shares to 140,592 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92M for 119.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.