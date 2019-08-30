Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Stake in Bio (TECH) as Share Price Rose; Inverness Counsel Increases Stake in Cintas (CTAS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 26,019 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 22,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,045 are held by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Asset Inc accumulated 6,740 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Street owns 4.13M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 15,427 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group invested in 147,092 shares. Lpl Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 106,700 shares. Karp Management Corporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,931 shares. Barr E S And holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates has 1,610 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 288,335 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 73 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.26% or 15,525 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr accumulated 3,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kansas-based Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.16% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares to 260,926 shares, valued at $34.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 46,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,949 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).