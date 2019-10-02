Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding By $332,949; Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 27.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,741 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 9,691 shares with $870,000 value, down from 13,432 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 100 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 118 cut down and sold holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 34.78 million shares, down from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 92 Increased: 67 New Position: 33.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Provides Hurricane Dorian Update – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer in Eight Countries – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Lorber David A holds 23.2% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for 4,710 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 96,390 shares or 19.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has 3.4% invested in the company for 98,642 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 2.35% in the stock. Savant Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 164,612 shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It has a 53.38 P/E ratio. It sells points vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks vacation ownership products.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54 million for 12.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $100.78. About 289,790 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has declined 13.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Contract Sales Growth 7%-12%; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 5.82% above currents $95.92 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.07 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 12,045 shares. Lateef Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 4.69% stake. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,912 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 98,879 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 2,816 shares. Andra Ap invested in 71,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 184,323 shares. Wedge L LP Nc accumulated 0.51% or 496,073 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated owns 13,046 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 33,214 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 254,904 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pnc Service Group Inc holds 0% or 39,843 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 29% Earnings Growth, Did Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligence at the Network Edge for Service Providers – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight, OPPO team on 5G testing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.45 million for 22.00 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.