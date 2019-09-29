Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding as Stock Rose; Palladium Partners Has Increased Autozone Com (AZO) Position by $1.15 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 1,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 8,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 7,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 10,577 shares to 119,957 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Nuveen Blmbr by 6,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,350 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).