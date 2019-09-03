Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Hess (HES) Stake; Spindletop Capital Has Lowered American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Spindletop Capital Llc holds 275,000 shares with $11.84M value, down from 305,000 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $45.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.74 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Hess Corporation (HES) stake by 93.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc analyzed 11,729 shares as Hess Corporation (HES)'s stock rose 2.74%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 851 shares with $51,000 value, down from 12,580 last quarter. Hess Corporation now has $18.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 2.53M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.59M for 12.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $58 lowest target. $72’s average target is 13.78% above currents $63.28 stock price. Hess had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

