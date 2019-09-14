Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $304,590; Share Value Rose; As United States Stl New (X) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Innovations Cut Its Position

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 8.85M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 507,710 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 6,590 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 1,190 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.03% or 186,517 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 407 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 1.39 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cibc World Markets Inc owns 9,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Llc reported 44 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.68% or 35,554 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 128,865 shares stake.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares to 851 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,949 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” published on April 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Yuba County Hard Rock casino announces opening date – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel to temporarily lay off hundreds of Michigan workers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.