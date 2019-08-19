Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding; Wesbanco Bank Lifted Ibm (IBM) Stake by $355,602

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 491.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 10,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 1,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 2.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 2,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 115,867 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, up from 113,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 2.38 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLV) by 6,754 shares to 19,086 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,546 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adirondack Tru reported 7,156 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,724 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.03% or 12,202 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,306 shares. Terril Brothers invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 0.08% or 5,169 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,121 shares in its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A New York holds 0.74% or 28,910 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nelson Roberts Inv Llc has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,586 were reported by Verus Prtn. Beddow Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 62,712 shares. 14,422 were reported by Legacy Private Tru Com. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,726 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.