Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased Intuit (INTU) Stake; Shorts at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Raised By 2.32%

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. CTB’s SI was 5.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 5.45M shares previously. With 318,700 avg volume, 18 days are for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)’s short sellers to cover CTB’s short positions. The SI to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s float is 11.49%. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 181,462 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Intuit Inc. (INTU) stake by 502.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 2,851 shares as Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 3,418 shares with $893,000 value, up from 567 last quarter. Intuit Inc. now has $72.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical holds 5,849 shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 19,890 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 369,831 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 0.72% or 26,463 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hl Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 19,357 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Liberty Capital Inc invested 3.75% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Farmers Savings Bank reported 48 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,716 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.84% or 123,304 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc accumulated 4,517 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 35,087 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Eulav Asset holds 47,200 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 1.84% above currents $284.2 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $25800 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability owns 344,344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt owns 31,167 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested in 21,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 23,304 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 8,300 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,789 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 8,722 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 32,628 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 532,703 were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mgmt stated it has 788,623 shares. D E Shaw Communication invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Charles Schwab Inv Management has 389,810 shares. Allstate reported 42,638 shares.

