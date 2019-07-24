Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Bio (TECH) Stake by $744,480; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding Held by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 977,163 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT ON APRIL 20 RECEIVED FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST FURTHER REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 97,625 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,171 shares to 362,372 shares, valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $45.82 million for 43.18 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares to 3,418 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.