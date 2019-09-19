Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $332,949; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Position by $2.43 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 359,951 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 42,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 999,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.44M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 93,314 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 23.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.33M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.