Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $2.52 Million as Stock Declined; Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $193.77 Million; Stock Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 97.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 7,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 5.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670.46 million, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 286,128 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,157 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $284.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

