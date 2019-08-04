Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted Holding in Vmware Cl A (VMW); Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $387,567

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 106,567 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nordea Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Montag A And Associate, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,022 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,460 shares stake. First Citizens Bancorporation And reported 0.21% stake. Prudential Fincl reported 4,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 164,936 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 135,831 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,173 shares. 3,495 are owned by Columbia Asset Management. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 26,972 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,770 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 96,061 shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Announces VMworld Events in San Francisco and Barcelona and Twilio (NYSE: $TWLO) Powers Smart Waste Manager Senseneo with T-Mobile (Nasdaq: $TMUS) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VMware (VMW) Deal Activity Is Accelerating – Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aldeyra shares halted ahead of reproxalap data readout – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aldeyra’s reproxalap flunks late-stage anterior uveitis study – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aldeyra up 12% after hours ahead of reproxalap data readout – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2019 : MTN, NAV, BIG, TGS, DSKE, ALDX, FGP, MRSN, PLYM, PLXP – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 41,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 98,841 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 274,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Llc has 0.09% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 12,836 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 136,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 66,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3.09M shares stake. Kepos Cap LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). American International Grp Inc invested in 13,472 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 42,408 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 5,959 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 13,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Oklahoma-based Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX).