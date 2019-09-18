Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Increased By $544,950 Its Visa (V) Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 95.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 212 shares with $44,000 value, down from 5,050 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.41B valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211. About 444,972 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired 3,150 shares as Visa Inc (V)'s stock rose 9.34%. The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 43,022 shares with $7.47M value, up from 39,872 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $395.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 8.85% above currents $176.45 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18 million for 16.96 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.