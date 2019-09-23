Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $1.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Synchrony Fin (SYF) Market Valuation Rose While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered by $10.62 Million Its Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 312,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.57M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 2.10 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $207.64. About 145,945 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 49,649 shares to 206,568 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

