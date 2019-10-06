Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $332,949; Raffles Associates LP Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $416,150

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 71,118 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 74,956 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 63,496 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,310 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 956,737 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.05% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,392 shares. Wedge L LP Nc reported 30,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 7,783 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 30,100 shares. White Pine Capital Lc accumulated 92,760 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 15,330 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 10,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 17,912 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 1,552 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 2,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.51% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 496,073 shares. 3,695 were accumulated by Profund. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fruth Invest Management invested in 0.91% or 25,218 shares. Zweig holds 40,843 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Dean Capital has 0.74% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 8,763 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 6,744 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP has 156,748 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 4,150 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 339 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 26,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.05M for 22.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.