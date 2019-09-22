Hanseatic Management Services Decreased By $1.32 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shorts Lowered By 11.16%

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) had a decrease of 11.16% in short interest. EXR’s SI was 5.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.16% from 5.82M shares previously. With 847,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)’s short sellers to cover EXR’s short positions. The SI to Extra Space Storage Inc’s float is 4.19%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.07M shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stake by 95.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 17,426 shares as Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 851 shares with $65,000 value, down from 18,277 last quarter. Fortinet Inc. now has $13.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.20M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 34.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As invested in 13,189 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs reported 12,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,256 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 1.42% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Smithfield Tru Comm reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 81,986 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 9,434 shares. Stevens Capital L P invested in 0.01% or 3,029 shares. 65,980 are held by Proshare Advsr. Quantbot L P has invested 0.15% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tudor Et Al accumulated 18,409 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L P invested in 700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Limited has invested 3.73% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 4.54% above currents $115.98 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EXR in report on Monday, September 16 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 55.88 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.