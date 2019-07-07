Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Conning Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $790,071

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 14,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 75,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 41,772 shares to 101,065 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.