Hanseatic Management Services Cut Its Hess (HES) Holding by $692,011; Market Valuation Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake by $5.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 111,734 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, March 28 the insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares to 11,918 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

