Hanseatic Management Services Continues to Hold Position in Intuit (INTU); Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Trimas (TRS) by $997,500 as Stock Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 33,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 148,370 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.85 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares to 285,086 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 419,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 91,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 83,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 195,503 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 1.42M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 1,677 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 804,441 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 26,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Co owns 0.03% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 9,970 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 295,053 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 139,250 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 29,234 shares. 22,277 were reported by Weber Alan W.

