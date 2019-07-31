Hanseatic Management Services Continues to Hold Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG); Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Raised Its Holding by $450,000 as Share Value Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $798.65. About 289,107 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $296. About 255,710 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested in 5,285 shares. American Rech Mngmt Co reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amp Investors has 9,572 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 139,087 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 2,750 shares. Maverick Limited owns 67,110 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.01% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 50 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hanseatic Serv Incorporated reported 1.21% stake. Da Davidson And Com reported 0.3% stake. Cetera Advisor, a California-based fund reported 414 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10 shares. 750 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,088 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,566 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa. Tobam reported 131,555 shares stake. Sterling Capital Ltd Company reported 12,515 shares stake. Vanguard Gru stated it has 5.88M shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 8,706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savant Lc holds 872 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 8,775 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 36,831 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 128,147 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated stated it has 4,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,509 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 16,611 shares. Bessemer reported 249 shares.