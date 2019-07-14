Hanseatic Management Services Boosted O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $318,548; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $687,225

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. 3,615 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $1.36M were sold by SHAW JEFF M. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Gain From Store Expansion & Stable Economy – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,514 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,506 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 13,894 shares. 153,879 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Brookstone Capital Management has 1,245 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 12,013 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc accumulated 0.11% or 3,355 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.15% or 68,310 shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 5,976 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 28,660 shares. 3,500 are owned by Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Strs Ohio reported 10,765 shares. Whittier Trust Communication owns 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 100 shares. Navellier reported 0.28% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.79 million for 9.14 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).