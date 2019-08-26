Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Its Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $318,548; Grace & White Stake In Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Was Lifted

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $379.23. About 223,248 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 1.16M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – WILL SELL NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES TO INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY CARVAL INVESTORS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $4.25; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN DE BEERS-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM TRACR; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $3.75 – $4.25; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q Net $351.3M; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – ENTERS 5-YR COMMITTED FORWARD FLOW PURCHASE PROGRAM FOR FUTURE ORIGINATIONS

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signet Jewelers: Restructure Shows Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Tiffany Stock Worth a Shot? – Investorplace.com” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Signet Jewelers To Replace CFO Santana In April – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Causeway Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.72% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 2.64M shares. 113 are held by Fmr Ltd Co. American International Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 135,756 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca holds 0% or 49,536 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 82,886 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,508 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 136,191 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 66,586 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 34,338 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 675,018 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Fil holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited owns 55,310 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 374,300 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: ORLY, AGN – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.