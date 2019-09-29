Hansberger Growth Investors LP Stake in Sap Se (SAP) Cut as Valuation Declined; Cibc Asset Management Holding in Realty Income (O) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 7,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 79,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 86,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 18,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 26,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 44,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 1.33 million shares traded or 86.95% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 09/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,170 shares to 269,380 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 12,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Asset owns 22,952 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Orleans Capital Management La holds 34,500 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Grp invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm holds 53,828 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 429,171 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 144,594 shares. Proffitt Goodson reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Allied Advisory reported 63,752 shares stake. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.71% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund owns 6,565 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).