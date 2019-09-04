Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding by $510,715 as Valuation Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Increased Stake by $6.98 Million as Stock Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 726,658 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.75M are owned by C Worldwide Group Hldg A S. Monarch Capital Management Inc invested 2.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or invested 2.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Co Incorporated Ma has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Wilshire Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,200 shares. 6,269 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Management. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co owns 201,481 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Llc holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,463 shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma stated it has 1.89 million shares. 2.57 million were reported by Troy Asset Management Ltd. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jnba Fin Advsr reported 9,406 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,865 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 3,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 32,310 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.