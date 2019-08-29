Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Stake; Shorts at Cit Group (del (CIT) Lowered By 6.68%

Cit Group Inc (del (NYSE:CIT) had a decrease of 6.68% in short interest. CIT’s SI was 3.14 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.68% from 3.36M shares previously. With 661,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Cit Group Inc (del (NYSE:CIT)’s short sellers to cover CIT’s short positions. The SI to Cit Group Inc (del’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 91,915 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp acquired 53,486 shares as Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS)’s stock declined 8.42%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 332,585 shares with $3.88M value, up from 279,099 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group Ag now has $29.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 559,447 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 03/05/2018 – Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 03/05/2018 – ASX Target Price Lifted 1.9% to A$55/Share by Credit Suisse; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 05/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISOR GLASS LEWIS BACKS CREDIT SUISSE COMPENSATION PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS LOOK-THROUGH CET1 RATIO OF 12.9%; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Jalinoos Says BOE Is Biggest Issue for Pound (Video)

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817. On Friday, August 16 Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $43,139 was made by McPhail Kenneth on Tuesday, August 13. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57’s average target is 33.36% above currents $42.74 stock price. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.