Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised By $588,346 Its Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Position; Blackbaud (BLKB)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 102 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 83 trimmed and sold positions in Blackbaud Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 74,881 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77 million for 74.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 153.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.