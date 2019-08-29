Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Sap Se (SAP) Boosted as Stock Declined; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Position

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 103,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.29. About 1.30M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 77,810 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 428.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,689 shares. 27,738 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 17,876 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.06 million shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 4,440 shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 26,615 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 275,820 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.64% or 328,369 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 170 shares. Cambridge Fincl Gru accumulated 35,885 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability reported 43,104 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 14,209 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd has 1,847 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 193,921 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 982,733 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Citrix names University of Miami alum as next CFO – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP SE declares EUR 1.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.