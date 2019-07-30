Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 72,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 186,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 1.08M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.86. About 273,734 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 447,000 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $84.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 406,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.75M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

