Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $439,937 as Stock Declined; As Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 127,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 683,413 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.74. About 238,588 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $31.99M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp Class A (NYSE:NBHC) by 178,509 shares to 198,672 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 125,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).