Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Holding in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $439,937 as Valuation Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 277,954 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Versum Materials Stockholders Approve Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,065 were reported by Everence Capital. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% or 1,503 shares. Bragg Advsrs reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 242 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 26,661 shares. Ajo LP owns 7,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,345 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 8,504 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.19% or 252,354 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Great Lakes Limited Com holds 18,439 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware invested in 24,040 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,349 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.54 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.