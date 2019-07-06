Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lifted Its Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding; Millennium Management Has Trimmed Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Holding by $940,688; Market Value Declined

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 33,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,443 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 115,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 50,434 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 24.13% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 472,099 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HOFT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,346 are held by Century. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Paradigm Management New York owns 178,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 25,884 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 78,998 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 405 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 28,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Communications owns 7,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 81,443 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 29,634 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 17,684 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 78,245 shares to 512,985 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 122,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hooker Furniture Is Too Cheap – Again – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defensive Investor Finds Hooker Furniture Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Put on a Starter Position in Restoration Hardware Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hooker Furniture to Host First Quarter Earnings Call June 12 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $441,595 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $9,855 was bought by Jacobsen Anne. On Thursday, June 27 Townsend Douglas bought $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 2,900 shares. $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares were bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR. On Wednesday, April 24 Huckfeldt Paul A bought $14,435 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 500 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $168,393 activity. $345,104 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was sold by Thamm Michael Olaf on Friday, January 11. PEREZ ARNALDO also sold $119,688 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) shares. KRUSE STEIN sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082.