Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lifted Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding by $307,181; Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $387,270; Stock Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 241,313 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 20,193 shares. Ent Serv accumulated 234 shares or 0% of the stock. Causeway Cap Llc holds 0.12% or 234,851 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Llc holds 9,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability holds 1,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 431,110 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 400 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 134 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.05% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 53,927 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Moreover, Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 4,943 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De owns 20,351 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Co Lc accumulated 160,379 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Notis reported 2.94% stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 2.58% stake. Addison Cap holds 13,312 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,771 shares. Verus Financial Ptnrs reported 4,290 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 14,195 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hoplite Cap Management Lp has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,377 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles Lp owns 11.13 million shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt owns 114,423 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management owns 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,925 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 22,125 shares.