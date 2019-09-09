Hansberger Growth Investors LP Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Raised as Share Value Declined; Gagnon Advisors Upped Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $2.04 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1.70 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Turn Your $10000 TFSA Into Over $1000000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.