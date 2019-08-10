Hansberger Growth Investors LP Holding in Diageo Plc (DEO) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted General Dynamics (GD) Holding

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 1,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 150,493 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, up from 148,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 700,185 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 296,706 shares to 4,004 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 32,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,802 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 8,614 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 38,565 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 49,167 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,272 shares. 76,719 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts. Central Natl Bank Trust Company has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Quantbot Techs LP reported 26,294 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,188 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 0.01% stake. Geode Limited Liability invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

