Hansberger Growth Investors LP Holding in Diageo Plc (DEO) Decreased by $439,937; Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $30.04 Million as Shares Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $11.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.46. About 851,973 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 254,312 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan? – Washington Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares to 451,689 shares, valued at $111.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.