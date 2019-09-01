Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $439,937; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $319,302 Its Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp analyzed 2,699 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.



Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares to 278,218 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 97,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).



Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 19,637 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 67,732 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birmingham Mngmt Al owns 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 67,229 shares. First Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,705 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% or 1.72M shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.97M are owned by Artemis Limited Liability Partnership. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 65,118 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22.45 million shares. 40,722 are held by Mitchell Cap Mngmt Company. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.72% or 10.48 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.