Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed By $3.81 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake; SAP SE (SAP) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 35.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 39,258 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 71,353 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 110,611 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $29.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 1.11 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 27.77% above currents $119.22 stock price. SAP had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 25. See SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 460,891 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $150.32 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 4.64% above currents $106.21 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 12. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray.