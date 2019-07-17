Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Raised Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) as Stock Rose; Chevron (CVX) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,239 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 43,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $246.27. About 1.08 million shares traded or 156.09% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 17,795 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 19,013 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Amer Inv Svcs holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 129,745 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.86% or 92,628 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1,108 shares. Holderness Invs owns 13,214 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability has 5,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Moore & Communications stated it has 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 42,841 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). First Washington stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moneta Inv Advsrs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harvest Mngmt holds 2,538 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gruss And Incorporated reported 4,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Better Way To Think About Energy ETFs – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Higher After Dovish Fed Reports – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,185 shares to 157,380 shares, valued at $37.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.